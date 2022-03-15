Left Menu

EU rulebook may need 'amber' label for not-fully green investments

"The platform will shortly recommend an extended taxonomy framework which includes an amber category," Nathan Fabian, the chief adviser for the new system, told a meeting of the European Parliament's environment and economy committees. Fabian said it would be a "better option to describe the multiple transitions on multiple environmental objectives for multiple economic sectors, which we must now embrace".

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:29 IST
EU rulebook may need 'amber' label for not-fully green investments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union should add an "amber" category to its green investment rulebook to flag investments that are not fully environmentally friendly but play a role in the transition, EU advisers will propose, the chief adviser said on Tuesday. The move follows criticism of a proposal by the EU executive to include gas and nuclear energy as 'green' investments in its sustainable finance taxonomy, which will list activities that will help meet Europe's climate goals.

The inclusion of gas and nuclear has split opinion in the European Parliament and among member states, and could yet be rejected. "The platform will shortly recommend an extended taxonomy framework which includes an amber category," Nathan Fabian, the chief adviser for the new system, told a meeting of the European Parliament's environment and economy committees.

Fabian said it would be a "better option to describe the multiple transitions on multiple environmental objectives for multiple economic sectors, which we must now embrace". Gas is viewed by some EU countries as a transition fuel as it emits less carbon than oil or coal, although it still produces greenhouse gases. Nuclear energy is low-carbon but produces radioactive waste.

Fabian said the European Commission's proposal was flawed as it would allow facilities burning gas to secure a 'green' label while still producing relatively high emissions. "There's no anti gas position here. We just don't think the criteria are good enough," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022