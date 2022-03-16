Apply for funding in Māori Housing Renewable Energy Fund

Eligible organisations can now apply for funding in the final round of the Government's Māori Housing Renewable Energy Fund, which for the first time is opening the door to larger-scale projects, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced.

"It's part of the Government's focus on creating cheaper power, warmer, and drier, more energy-efficient homes for Māori and public housing," says Megan Woods.

"This is the third and final round for this approximately $14 million fund, which has already seen 15 smaller-scale solar power initiatives funded, providing clean and cheap power to more than 200 households.

"With the Round 1 projects nearly completed, and those funded from Round 2 soon to be announced, I'm excited to open Round 3, which has about $9 million of funding available," Megan Woods said.

Approximately $3 million is available for several smaller-scale projects and about $6 million for three to five larger-scale projects. Proposals for feasibility studies are not being considered in this round. The fund is open to Māori organisations and organisations working on behalf of Māori to fund renewable energy solutions in residential housing.

"We have seen from the completed projects that the Māori Housing Renewable Energy Fund can make a huge difference for whānau, especially those with tamariki, kaumātua, and kuia, who now have warmer, healthier and more energy efficient homes," says Associate Minister of Māori Housing Peeni Henare.

"With a clean and cheap source of power on their doorstep, they're more able to keep their homes warm and healthy in winter and don't have to compromise on essentials to pay their energy bills. I'm looking forward to seeing the next funding rounds help even more households.

"While the projects are demonstrating the benefits of locally generated and distributed clean energy, we don't have all the answers on how this can best be done, so we're looking for even more innovative solutions in this round," says Megan Woods.

"All projects supported by this Fund will provide valuable information on the costs, and benefits of new design and technology solutions. Information from the larger-scale projects funded in this round will be especially valuable for informing any future trials of technologies that serve bigger communities," Megan Woods said.

This fund is one half of the $28 million Māori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund. It is part of a suite of government initiatives aimed at reducing energy hardship and creating warmer and more energy-efficient homes.

Information about applying, including eligibility criteria, is available on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)