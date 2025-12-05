Russia's Putin thanks India's Modi for attention to peace efforts in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that he was grateful for the attention India was paying to peace efforts on Ukraine.
Russia and India have relations in the military sphere, in space development, artificial intelligence and other areas, Putin said.
"We plan to move forward in all these areas," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Russian
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- India
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts
India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion during the week ended November 28, says RBI.
IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies
Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation
India-Russia can achieve USD 100 bn bilateral trade target ahead of 2030, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.