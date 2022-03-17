Bangladesh officials meet Assam Minister, export of methanol discussed

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary met with officials from Bangladesh and Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) in Guwahati to discuss the export of methanol and formaldehyde from the northeast state to Bangladesh.

The meeting was held between the officials from Bangladesh and APL in the presence of Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Patowary at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday. The Assam Minister said that the expansion project of 500 TPD methanol and 200 TPD formaldehyde plant at a total cost of Rs 1337 crore is nearing completion and Assam can soon export these chemical products to Bangladesh. The Minister also appreciated Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, Assistant High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh for deepening the ties between India and Bangladesh. After a detailed discussion, both sides agreed that a feasibility study would be conducted and a joint group would be constituted comprising of chemical importers from Bangladesh and APL officials. The importers will visit the APL plant at Namrup to work out the product line and pricing. At the same time, the process of export of methanol would start via the Siliguri route to Bangladesh. The officials agreed to have a G2G intervention for certification of chemical products by an accredited laboratory acceptable to both countries. They also agreed to set up a lab testing facility for streamlining the chemical export process between the two countries. Besides Dr Tanvir Monsur, Sunit KP, Secretary-General, Indo-Bangla Council for Commercial and Cultural Collaboration from Bangladesh, APL Chairman Bikul Chandra Deka and Managing Director Rajnesh Gogoi were also present in the meeting. On February 24 last, the Assam Minister had called upon the Bangladesh Ministry officials to take opportunities of potential sectors of Assam like ethanol, methanol, hydrocarbon to improve trade and business. (ANI)

