Left Menu

BSF jawan killed as vehicle falls into water body in Assam

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed after the vehicle he was travelling fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border of Assam.

ANI | South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:30 IST
BSF jawan killed as vehicle falls into water body in Assam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed after the vehicle he was travelling fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border of Assam. Another BSF jawan who was also travelling in the same vehicle was reported missing following the accident and the other three have been rescued, according to information received by BSF officials.

One BSF jawan was killed and another was reported missing after the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident and fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Three jawans have been rescued. Search operation underway," BSF officials said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022