Security tightened in Delhi on Shab-E-Barat

Security arrangements were beefed up in Delhi on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat. "Additional forces have been deployed here in the national capital on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat. The maximum number of officers have been deployed here in Jama Masjid. We are ensuring that crowd management remains intact so that untoward incidents can be avoided," said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Chauhan further informed that proper barricading has been done around the area and drones have also been deployed in the region to keep a vigil. "The police are keeping an extra vigil on routes towards Delhi. Vehicles being impounded if violating rules," she said.

Meanwhile, the celebrations of Shab-e-Barat, which is also known as the "night of forgiveness," started all across the country on Friday night. In Mumbai, devotees visited Bada Qabrastan in Marine Lines to celebrate the festival.

"The festival is regarded as Eid of the deceased, and we celebrate it every year. The security arrangements are very good and people are also cooperating with the police to ensure peaceful Shab-E-Barat celebrations," said Salman Qureshi, a local resident. Mohammad Yakub, another resident said, "On this day we visit graveyards to pray for the departed soul of our loved ones."

Shab-e-Barat is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the Sha'aban, the eighth month in the Islamic Calendar. This year, the celebration of this auspicious Muslim festival commenced on the evening of March 18 and will end on the evening of March 19. This occasion is celebrated with great fervour all over South Asia, including in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Turkey and Central Asia including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

During the daytime, people prepare delicious sweets, Halwa, Zarda and other things to enjoy and distribute among their neighbours, relatives, family members and poor people. Many also visit the graves of their loved ones to pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls. Some also fast on Shab-e-Barat. Mosques are decorated and many of them have periodic recitations and announcements throughout the day, before preparing for the main events of the night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)