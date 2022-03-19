Syria says no worries about wheat reserves -state news agency
Syria's ministry of internal trade said there are no concerns about wheat reserves in the country, state news agency (SANA) reported on Saturday. There are no concerns about wheat and bread," SANA reported the ministry as saying. In January, Russia's Interfax news agency cited Syrian economy minister Mohamed Samer al-Khalil as saying Syria needs to import more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat, with the majority coming from Russia.
