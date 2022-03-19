Devatkal Lift Irrigation Project at cost of Rs 134 crore approved in Karnataka

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that Rs 134 crore Devatkal Lift Irrigation project has been approved by the state.

ANI | Yadgir (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:26 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that Rs 134 crore Devatkal Lift Irrigation project has been approved by the state. The CM was at Devatkal village in Surapur Taluka of Yadgir district launching a slew of development works where he announced, "The State government has approved the Rs 134 cr Devatkal Lift Irrigation project."

The CM said, "Irrigation projects which would benefit Yadagir and Vijayapura districts would be taken up. An irrigation facility would be provided for 44,000 acres in Yadagiri through Narayanapura, Bunala and other projects. It has been made possible by intense efforts of local MLA Raju Gowda." Various programmes and projects have been announced in the recent budget for the allround development of Yadagir district which include an Ayush Hospital, Yadagir bypass road, grants for Gadagavadi Railway project, a Food Park and Pharmaceutical Park, Bommai said.

The CM also announced a special grant of Rs 1 crore as a mark of Revenue Minister R Ashok's Grama Vastavya (Village Stay programme) here and assured grants for Grama Vastavya villages for their allround development. "Many programmes have been drawn up for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region, a grant of Rs.3000 cr was fixed for the development of the region. The entire amount would be utilised this year itself. We have resolved to make the State Kalyana Karnataka with cooperation from the Union government," Bommai said.

Bommai further added, "Ours is a pro-farmer government with programmes to provide farm loans for 33 lakh farmers, Raitha Shakthi to bear their cost of petrol and diesel for their machinery, grant of Rs 300 crore for Yashasvini programme to provide health cover for farmers, Upper Krishna, Mahadayi, Tungabhadra, Mekedatu and other major irrigation projects would be taken up." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

