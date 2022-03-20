Saudi-led coalition says Houthis tried to target a gas station in Khamis Mushait

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Saturday accused Houthis of trying to target a gas station in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday. It earlier announced an attack on a Saudi Aramco facility in Jizan and a power station in southern kingdom. The attacks resulted in material damage on civilian cars and homes with no casualties, the coalition added.

Houthi leaders have yet to release a comment.

