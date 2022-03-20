Saudi-led coalition says Houthis tried to target a gas station in Khamis Mushait
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Saturday accused Houthis of trying to target a gas station in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday. The attacks resulted in material damage on civilian cars and homes with no casualties, the coalition added. Houthi leaders have yet to release a comment.
It earlier announced an attack on a Saudi Aramco facility in Jizan and a power station in southern kingdom.
Houthi leaders have yet to release a comment.
