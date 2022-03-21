Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: 2 NSCN-IM insurgents killed in Tirap, huge cache of ammunition recovered

Two insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) were killed and one was injured in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, officials said on Monday.

Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police recover arms and ammunition from NSCN-IM insurgents. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) were killed and one was injured in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, officials said on Monday. The encounter took place on Sunday in the Old Kolagaon area near Khonsa in Tirap district.

The security personnel recovered a huge cache of weapons and other warlike stores from the area and also nabbed an insurgent. Chukhu Apa, IGP (Law and Order) of Arunachal Pradesh, told ANI that police and Assam Rifles on Saturday had jointly launched an operation on the basis of an intelligence input in the area where the encounter took place.

"Two NSCN-IM insurgents were killed and one was injured during the gunfight. The security personnel nabbed another insurgent. The injured insurgent was referred to a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the area," the top police official said. He further said, "The NSCN-IM insurgents had been carrying out extortion drive and new recruitment in Tirap district since January this year."

The personnel also recovered one AK 56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4 A 1 Carbine, made in the US, one 32mm Pistol, a huge cache of ammunition and other warlike stores from the encounter site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

