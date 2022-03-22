Left Menu

BHEL appoints Upinder Singh as director

On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BHEL, Upinder Singh Matharu, 58, has assumed charge as Director Power of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise, a company statement said.Before this, Matharu was heading BHELs Power Sector Eastern Region as Executive Director.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:28 IST
BHEL appoints Upinder Singh as director
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it has appointed Upinder Singh Matharu its Director (Power). Matharu has assumed the charge at the company. ''On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Upinder Singh Matharu, 58, has assumed charge as Director (Power) of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise,'' a company statement said.

Before this, Matharu was heading BHEL’s Power Sector Eastern Region as Executive Director. He is a 1984 batch Mechanical Engineering graduate from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, and holds a post-graduate degree in Business Administration (Marketing), besides being a Government certified Energy Manager and Auditor from Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Matharu joined BHEL in 1985 at its industrial valves plant (IVP), Goindwal. He has diverse and versatile experience spanning nearly 37 years, working initially in the IVP and Tiruchirappalli manufacturing units.

During his tenure in Project Management, he was instrumental in developing and evolving various project management practices and systems of the company, besides making significant contributions to the power sector capacity addition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022