Left Menu

Fresh African Swine Fever (ASF) cases reported in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-03-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 09:37 IST
Fresh African Swine Fever (ASF) cases reported in Mizoram
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a hiatus of three months, Mizoram has again reported fresh cases of African Swine Fever (ASF), an official said.

Last year over 33,000 pigs died in the state due to the outbreak of ASF.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr Lalhmingthanga told PTI that fresh pig deaths due to ASF were reported recently in some villages.

However, the number of pigs that died due to the fresh ASF cases would be officially announced after a meeting with state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday, he said.

He said that officials of animal husbandry and the veterinary department would meet Sharma over the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the cause of death of some pigs in east Mizoram's Champhai town recently was confirmed as 'ASF.' Champhai's Electric Veng neighbourhood where the pig deaths were reported has been declared as a containment area from March 21 until further order, the statement said. Pig deaths due to ASF were also reported in Sakawrdai village on the Mizoram-Manipur border.

The village council president Sangthankhuma told PTI that more than 100 pigs have died since February this year. The cause of pig death was confirmed 'ASF' recently by officials of animal husbandry and veterinary department, he said.

Mizoram has stopped reporting ASF-related pig deaths since December last year.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua had told the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session that 33,417 pigs have died due to the outbreak of ASF last year causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

A total of 10,910 pigs have also been culled to prevent further spread of ASF, the minister had said.

No pig death due to ASF has been reported since December last year, he had added.

The first outbreak of ASF believed to be caused by pigs imported from Bangladesh was reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21 last year.

Later in mid-April, the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed that the pig deaths were due to ASF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022