Saudi-led coalition says Aramco fire under control, no casualties
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday an Aramco petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah had been targeted by an attack, but that a fire in two tanks at the oil facility had been brought under control.
A statement by the coalition said there had been no casualties as a result of the attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three rhinos sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga
Saudi oil refinery attacked by drone, sparking small fire
Saudi Arabia: 2 Americans freed in Yemen special op mission
Two American women rescued from Yemen's Houthis in U.S.-Saudi operation -source
EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks