BRIEF-Ukrainian Atomic Energy Ministry cites Chernobyl personnel as saying no outsiders are on the territory of the power station
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 01:04 IST
March 31 (Reuters) -
* UKRAINIAN ATOMIC ENERGY MINISTRY CITES CHERNOBYL PERSONNEL AS SAYING NO OUTSIDERS ARE ON THE TERRITORY OF THE POWER STATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
