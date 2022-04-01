Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rainfall, isolated heatwave conditions in different parts of country

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall over the parts of North-east India and isolated heatwave conditions in other parts of the country, for the next five days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall over the parts of North-east India and isolated heatwave conditions in other parts of the country, for the next five days. IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

"Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days; over Nagaland, Manipur on 01 April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on Sunday and Monday (3 April and 4 April)," IMD tweeted. It predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya on Friday, Sunday, and Monday and in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

The IMD also predicted heatwave conditions in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next five days. It predicted heatwave conditions over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday (1 April and 2 April).

"Isolated heat wave conditions over Telangana on Saturday and Sunday (2 April and 3 April) and over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra today (1 April 2022)," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

