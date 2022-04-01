Left Menu

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:47 IST
India to continue oil purchases from Russia - finance minister
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's finance minister on Friday said New Delhi would continue to purchase crude from Russia as its people required oil at a discount after the surge in global prices.

India has already started buying oil from Russia, Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the transition to gas was challenging as supplies had reduced.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is on a visit to New Delhi to get support from the country after U.S. and British officials pressed India to avoid undermining the dollar-based financial system and sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

