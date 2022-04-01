Left Menu

Private member's bill seeking rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits introduced in RS

A private member's bill seeking social, political and economic rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits was moved in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private member's bill seeking social, political and economic rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits was moved in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Congress leader Vivek K Tankha introduced the 'The Kashmir Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022' in the Upper House.

The Bill seeks to provide for social, political and economic rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, protection of their property, restoration of their cultural heritage, ensuring their safety and security, provision of rehabilitation and resettlement package to them. Since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, there is talks about the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday had also asked the government to allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits during the discussion on the Finance Bill-2022 in the Upper House. There was a mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the wake of the Pakistan-backed insurgency in early 1990. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

