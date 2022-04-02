Left Menu

WB forest officials rescue two injured Kangaroos in Jalpaiguri, probe ordered

West Bengal forest officials rescued two injured Kangaroos near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri on Friday night.

ANI | Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-04-2022 06:49 IST
WB forest officials rescue two injured Kangaroos in Jalpaiguri (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal forest officials rescued two injured Kangaroos near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri on Friday night. Sanjay Dutta, Ranger, Belacoba forest range under Baikunthupur forest division said the kangaroos were found during the patrolling.

The officials found some critical injuries on the bodies of both the kangaroos after which they were immediately brought to Bengal safari park for further treatment. The RO informed that a team of special officers have started an investigation into the matter.

"The kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies and have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter," Dutta said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

