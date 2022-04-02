Left Menu

Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in Aryan Khan case, dies of heart attack

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) witness in the drugs-on-cruise case Prabhakar Sail died on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 09:41 IST
Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in Aryan Khan case, dies of heart attack
Prabhakar Sail (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) witness in the drugs-on-cruise case Prabhakar Sail died on Friday. According to Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare, Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack at his residence in Chembur on Friday.

Sail was the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case. He had levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021.

A total of 20 people were arrested in the case including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022