Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council holds Kayaking, Canoeing marathon in Jhelum

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council organized a Kayaking and Canoeing marathon in Jhelum in Srinagar for the first time where around 30 kayak and canoe players participated.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:00 IST
Kayaking and Canoeing marathon in River Jhelum (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council organized a Kayaking and Canoeing marathon in Jhelum in Srinagar for the first time where around 30 kayak and canoe players participated. Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir sports council, said, "This event was organized as a part of 'My Youth, My Pride' where we organize different activities for youth engagement across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the society to join hands and help keep the youths away from drugs."

The marathon started from zero bridge to Habba Kadal Bridge in Jhelum which was flagged off by the Secretary along with other senior officers of the J-K administration. Mubbasher Hussain, a participant in the marathon, said, "Such events should be held on a regular basis as this will motivate the children in the valley to learn various water sports and pursue it as a career in the future."

Another participant said, "The marathon is giving a boost to the sport as people in the valley get aware and the players too get a boost by participating in such events." Usually, Kayaking and Canoeing events are held in Dal lake and this is for the first time that such an event was held in Jhelum of Kashmir valley. Hundreds of locals witnessed this marathon from the banks of Jhelum. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

