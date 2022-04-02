Two civilians shot at allegedly by Army personnel in Arunachal, case registered

A case has been registered after two civilians were "mistakenly" shot at allegedly by Indian Army personnel in Tirap district here, Arunachal Pradesh Police said. The alleged incident took place at Chasa village in the Tirap district on Friday evening.

Chukhu Apa, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Arunachal Pradesh said that a case has been registered in connection with that incident. "We have received FIR from the victim's families and a case has been registered," the IGP said.

Locals said that two civilians identified as Nokphua Wangpan and Ramwang Wangsu were returning from a nearby river after fishing when army personnel had allegedly fired upon them. The injured persons were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment. (ANI)

