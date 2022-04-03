Left Menu

11 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express derail in Maharashtra

A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik here on Sunday afternoon, Central Railway informed.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 17:47 IST
A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik here on Sunday afternoon, Central Railway informed. The incident took place at around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division.

An accident relief train from Manmad, accident relief medical equipment from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri have rushed to the spot. So far, no death has been reported as per a statement by the Central Railway.

Due to the incident, three trains-- 12109 (CSMT-MMR), 12110 (MMR-CSMT) and 11401 (CSMT-ADB) have been cancelled while three other trains have been diverted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

