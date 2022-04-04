Left Menu

India's daily COVID cases fall below 1000 mark, active case tally below 13000

With 913 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, the number of daily new infections on Monday fell below the 1000 mark after 715 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 10:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
With 913 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, the number of daily new infections on Monday fell below the 1000 mark after 715 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also, the number of active cases fell below the 13,000 mark after a gap of 714 days.

With 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country stands at 5,21,358. According to the ministry, the active caseload stands at 12,597 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.29 per cent.

Active cases less than 13,000 after 714 days Meanwhile, 1,316 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,24,95,089, stated the ministry.

As many as 79.10 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 3,14,823 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as per the ministry. A total of 184.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

