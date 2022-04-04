Left Menu

Opposition members walk out of LS protesting fuel price hike

Petrol prices were hiked for the 12th time in the last 14 days as global crude oil prices rose. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre in the past two weeks. The price of petrol is above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:58 IST
Opposition members, including those from the Congress, TMC and Shiv Sena, on Monday walked out of the Lok Sabha protesting against fuel price hike.

As soon as the Zero Hour began, DMK members trooped into the Well shouting slogans.

Later, members from other opposition parties too stormed the Well raising the issue of fuel price rise.

As Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the House proceedings continued to run the Zero Hour, Congress, DMK, TMC, Left parties, Shiv Sena and NCP staged a walk out.

