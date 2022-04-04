Left Menu

Uttarakhand: RSS' eight-day-long Chintan Shivir to commence in Dehradun from today

The eight-day Chintan Shivir, a contemplation meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will commence on Monday at Arowali Ashram, Raiwala, Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:33 IST
Uttarakhand: RSS' eight-day-long Chintan Shivir to commence in Dehradun from today
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eight-day Chintan Shivir, a contemplation meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will commence on Monday at Arowali Ashram, Raiwala, Dehradun. Along with Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, the All India Executive Committee of RSS will be present at this meeting.

According to information received from Sangh sources, "The contemplation meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held from today till April 11 at Arowali Ashram in Raiwala, Dehradun." Expansion of the Sangh and upcoming programs are among the topics that would be discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022