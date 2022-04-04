Left Menu

J-K: Indian Army foiled Pakistani terrorist infiltration in Rajouri

Indian Army on Monday, abrogated an attempted infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists, informed the officials.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:15 IST
J-K: Indian Army foiled Pakistani terrorist infiltration in Rajouri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army on Monday, foiled an attempted infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists, informed the officials. Indian Army eliminated the espionage by Pakistani terrorists in Naushera, Rajouri in the late-night hours of April 3.

A body with a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered by the Army, informed the officials from White Knight Corps. Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (ANI)

