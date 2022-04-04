Left Menu

EU "more than ever" prepared to consider all sanctions against Russia- Gentiloni

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

New European sanctions against Russia could include measures targeting the Russian energy sector, following the discoveries of civilian killings in north Ukraine, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"Nothing is off the table. And I think that this is more true now than ever", Gentiloni said before a meeting with euro zone finance ministers to discuss possible new sanctions against Russia.

