Man drowns in lake at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai's Borivali

A man died on Monday after drowning in a lake at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai's Borivali.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 08:34 IST
A man died on Monday after drowning in a lake at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai's Borivali. "The deceased, Uday Pinker (32), had gone for a picnic with his four companions, and allegedly jumped into the river after having lunch, and liquor," informed Kasturba Marg Police after interrogating Pinker's alliances.

Police said that the body, sent for post-mortem, was taken out after three hours of search operation led by the fire brigade and the Mumbai Police. "The park remains closed for the general public on Mondays due to which no one could hear the screams while the 32-year old was drowning in the lake," police added.

The police have registered a case under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and started further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

