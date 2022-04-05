Left Menu

Two young girls killed in fire outbreak in slums of Indore

Two young girls were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a slum on Monday night, said the officials.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:00 IST
Two young girls killed in fire outbreak in slums of Indore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two young girls were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a slum on Monday night, said the officials. The fire first started in one slum and later spread rapidly to the other parts.

After receiving the information about the incident, the fire brigade and Rajendra Nagar police reached the spot but by then it was too late. In this arson, the first slum belonged to Sonu Medha, whose 6-year-old and 4-year-old daughters were both burnt to ashes.

At the same time, some cattle herds were also burnt to death in the tragic incident. "It was difficult to extinguish the fire as the fire brigade vehicles could not find a way to reach the slum. The bodies of the girls are being taken out and sent to the Postmortem and after that investigation will be done," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Soumya Jain.

After the initial inquiry, it was found that there was a dispute between Sonu and his family which resulted in the deliberate arson. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022