UP Anti-Terrorism Squad reaches Mumbai to investigate Gorakhnath Temple attack

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday reached Mumbai to investigate the Gorakhnath Temple attack case and learnt that the accused Murtaza had not met his family members for the last three years. Yesterday, the team visited Navi Mumbai where the accused Murtaza used to live earlier with his family.

"He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment," Munir Ahmed Abbasi, the father of the accused told ANI while adding that due to some developments (in his mental health), the accused believed that police were after him. "He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," Abbasi added.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, a resident of Gorakhpur. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hand over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple has been arrested. "He is a resident of Gorakhpur. A sickle has been recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be a terror angle in it. The case will be transferred to ATS," he said.

Police said the accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, after being presented in court on Monday, has been sent to judicial custody. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation. (ANI)

