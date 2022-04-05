Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot lauds healthcare facilities in Rajasthan

Lauding the healthcare facilities of his state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state has emerged as the biggest state in terms of its healthcare facilities.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:40 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lauding the healthcare facilities of his state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state has emerged as the biggest state in terms of its healthcare facilities. Rajasthan Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is putting on heavy investments to ensure people have adequate facilities across the state.

Speaking to reporters today, Gehlot said, "Rajasthan has become the biggest state in terms of health. We are putting heavy investments, like in the IPD tower, health institute, and biology lab. We want people to have facilities across the state." On April 2, the Congress government in the state said that it has taken exemplary decisions for the health and wellbeing of the people of Rajasthan.

"The Congress govt is taking exemplary decisions for the health and wellbeing of the people of Rajasthan. The Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana has come as a ray of hope to lakhs of families brings smiles and security during the darkest of times. #RealGovernance," tweeted the official handle of the Congress party. Notably, the Rajasthan Assembly elections are slated to be held in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

