Left Menu

Andhra CM meets Modi, discusses pending provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, Polavaram project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:25 IST
Andhra CM meets Modi, discusses pending provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, Polavaram project
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and sought his intervention for early clearance of various projects and pending allocations, including the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,000 crore of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

During the hour-long meeting, the chief minister brought to the notice of the prime minister many of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014 that have still not been implemented, official sources said.

Reddy requested the central government to give early approval to the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram National Irrigation Project amounting Rs 55,548.87 crore at the 2017-18 price level.

Raising various issues of his state, the chief minister sought the prime minister's intervention in resolving the dispute over electricity arrears between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh pending since the bifurcation of the erstwhile state in June 2014, sources added.

This was Reddy's second meeting Modi this year.

Later in the day, Reddy is scheduled to call on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well as Home Minister Amit Shah to take up various issues of his state with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022