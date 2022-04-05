AP CM Jagan meets Modi in Delhi, submits charter of requests

Amaravati, April 5 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the credit limit to Andhra Pradesh as the state suffered huge revenue loss due to bifurcation and also COVID-19.

Reddy who met PM Modi in the national capital also requested the Centre to approve the revised estimates of Polavaram project which is pegged at over Rs 55,000 crore, an official release from the state government said. According to the AP CM, the state suffered a revenue loss of Rs 33,478 crore due to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 7,130 crore had to be spent on the infection prevention and treatment. He further said the procedure followed for identification of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act is flawed and unjust to the state. While ration is being provided to 1.45 crore households in the state, only 89 lakh are getting it from the Centre while the remaining 56 lakh families are being provided by the state government at its own expense, he said. ''I urge you to correct this immediately,'' Reddy told the PM.

Stating that Telangana Discoms owe Rs 6,455.76 crore to AP Genco, Reddy sought the Centre's intervention to ensure that the dues are paid by the neighbouring state as the AP power distribution companies are reeling under severe financial crunch. Reddy sought immediate approval for setting up of 12 medical teaching hospitals in addition to the 14 existing ones. He also requested Modi the site clearance approval for Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam as it has expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)