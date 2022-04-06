TN: Annual 'Chithirai' festival commences at Meenakshi Temple

As per the customs of the annual 'Chithirai' festival that commenced at Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, a 24-year old female elephant has been kept in a separate hall on East Audi Road of Madurai, an official told. "During the Meenakshi Amman Swami's departure from the festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple, it is customary for the elephant to go ahead," said Karumuthu Kannan, Thakkar of Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.

Last year, the elephant named Parvati elephant contracted a disease in her eye due to which the doctors were treating her. "Currently, Parvati is in good health and participated in the Chithrai Festival yesterday," he said further.

The Annual 'Chithirai' festival commenced on Tuesday with its traditional temple flag hoisting at Meenakshi Amman Temple. Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

This year's Chithirai festival assumes significance as it was not held with the participation of devotees for the past two years due to the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The celestial Wedding or Thirukalyanam is scheduled to take place on April 14, informed the temple authority. The car festival will be held on April 15 and the Kallazhagar festival would be on April 16.

The festival lasts for one month. The first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshwar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)