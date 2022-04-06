Left Menu

BMC issues circular for schools to put their names in Marathi Devnagri script with viability outside school

On Tuesday the Education Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked all the schools under BMC to put their names in Marathi Devnagri script on signboards of 8x3 feet size with the viability outside school.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday the Education Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked all the schools under BMC to put their names in Marathi Devnagri script on signboards of 8x3 feet size with the viability outside school. The circular issued has asked all the ward officers to ensure that all schools follow the orders.

"In the Maharashtra Official Languages Act, 1964, there was no mention of making the Marathi language mandatory in local bodies and state-run corporations and societies, and therefore this bill was introduced," Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai said while putting forward the Marathi Rajbhasha Bill in the assembly on 24 March 2022. Marathi Rajbhasha Bill was unanimously passed by both Houses of the state legislature. Bill makes use of the Marathi language mandatory in the official work of state corporations, authorities and civic bodies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

