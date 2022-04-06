Left Menu

India hosts global ministerial meet on clean energy

Energy experts from across the world discussed ways to scale up innovation and use of technologies for transition towards clean energy at the Clean Energy Ministerial meeting which began on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:41 IST
India hosts global ministerial meet on clean energy
  • Country:
  • India

Energy experts from across the world discussed ways to scale up innovation and use of technologies for transition towards clean energy at the Clean Energy Ministerial meeting which began on Wednesday. India is hosting the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), a forum of 29 countries, which will conclude on April 8, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the meeting is being organised to review various work streams in clean energy policies. The meeting will also be used to prepare the agenda for the upcoming Clean Energy Ministerial meeting in September 2022.

Topics such as ''scaling-up clean energy innovation and actions - investment opportunities'', green steel and hydrogen were part of the discussion.

The government of the India and the United Kingdom lead the plenary dialogue on the future of energy transition.

CEM promotes policies and programmes that advance clean energy technology through sharing of knowledge and best practices with a focus on transition to a global clean energy future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022