India hosts global ministerial meet on clean energy

Energy experts from across the world discussed ways to scale up innovation and use of technologies for transition towards clean energy at the Clean Energy Ministerial meeting which began on Wednesday. India is hosting the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), a forum of 29 countries, which will conclude on April 8, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the meeting is being organised to review various work streams in clean energy policies. The meeting will also be used to prepare the agenda for the upcoming Clean Energy Ministerial meeting in September 2022.

Topics such as ''scaling-up clean energy innovation and actions - investment opportunities'', green steel and hydrogen were part of the discussion.

The government of the India and the United Kingdom lead the plenary dialogue on the future of energy transition.

CEM promotes policies and programmes that advance clean energy technology through sharing of knowledge and best practices with a focus on transition to a global clean energy future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)