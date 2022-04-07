Left Menu

Finland to invest 850 million euros to speed up Russian energy exit

"After this, we will have enough capacity to operate independently," he said. In addition to the LNG terminal, the investments will be made in measures such as ensuring sufficient energy supplies for the next Northern hemisphere winter.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:16 IST
Finland to invest 850 million euros to speed up Russian energy exit
Mika Lintila Image Credit: Wikipedia

Finland will invest up to 850 million euros ($924 million) in ensuring it meets its energy needs and to speed up breaking away from dependence on Russian supply, the government said on Thursday.

Finland, which has previously invested in nuclear power, is already less dependent on Russian energy than many other European countries, but the government wants to cut its last ties. In 2019, oil imports amounted to 22% of Finland's total energy consumption, coal to 7%, and gas to only 5%, Bank of Finland and Statistics Finland data showed.

Finland will rent a new floating LNG terminal, together with Estonia, to put an end to gas deliveries from Russia, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila told reporters, without revealing its financial value. "After this, we will have enough capacity to operate independently," he said.

In addition to the LNG terminal, the investments will be made in measures such as ensuring sufficient energy supplies for the next Northern hemisphere winter. The government said it had to scale back its climate measures temporarily in order to ease the impact of rapidly rising energy prices, though its long-term goal is to speed up Finland's shift to green energy with the investments.

The scaling back means lowering to 12% the existing requirement for oil retailers to include 19.5% renewable fuel in their oil mix this year and next, which Lintila said would hopefully lower the oil price per litre by 12 euro cents. ($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022