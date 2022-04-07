Left Menu

Delhi Police sub inspector's six-year-old grandson killed in road accident

A Delhi Police sub-inspector's six-year-old grandson was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Chhawla area while his 58-year-old grandfather was injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Additional DCP Dwarka Vikram Singh, information about the accident near Khatu Shyam Mandir was received on Wednesday. Police said that the grandfather was travelling with his two grandsons aged six and three and was returning home on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred.

A case has been registered under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chhawla police station. Police have apprehended a 15-year-old in the case. Police said that his motorcycle had hit the two-wheeler in which the two boys and their grandfather were travelling after which the accused fled from the spot. Post Mortem of the deceased boy was conducted and the dead body of the boy was handed over to his parents, police said.

The six-year-old boy's grandmother is a sub-inspector in Delhi Police. The father of the deceased boy alleged that his son and father were attacked with an iron rod. The family has demanded that a case of murder be registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

