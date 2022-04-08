Left Menu

OIL signs incubation agreement with Ohm Clean Tech Private Limited

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:19 IST
Oil India Limited (OIL) signed an Incubation Agreement with the Start-up Ohm Clean Tech Private Limited yesterday for Design, Integration and Development of 9-M Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered e-Bus, and a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) solution. The Start-up will be mentored and nurtured under the prestigious IIT-Guwahati.

Shri Sushil Ch. Mishra, CMD, Oil India Ltd. briefed that OIL is committed to the development of innovative & path-breaking technologies in the field of clean energy. OIL has already initiated a pilot project for hydrogen generation and blending. It is now sponsoring this start-up venture in the complementary fields of hydrogen storage, transportation and mobility solutions. He expressed the hope that this would help in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of GoI and open the doors for a hydrogen economy in the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Harish Madhav, Director Finance, Oil India Ltd. informed us that OIL sponsors eligible Start-ups under its scheme "SNEH" (Start-up Nurturing, Enabling & Handholding). OIL is presently incubating six Start-ups from all over the country working on various hi-tech fields like robotics, instrumentation, biotech and fuel delivery solutions. He envisioned that with the successful completion of these two new collaborations in the hydrogen energy domain, OIL in synergy with the start-up, shall be successful in running a Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered e-Bus in northeast India within a short time.

Bhavna S. Mayur, Director Ohm Cleantech said that Ohm was excited to be part of ushering Green Energy to the Northeast and this was a unique opportunity to bring important hydrogen linked technologies like LOHC and Hydrogen bus to the market. With the faith that OIL has put on us, we will do our best to bring Atmanirbhar development to India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

