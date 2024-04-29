Left Menu

Hero Future Energies Partners with Envision Energy for Wind Turbine Supply

Envision Energy will provide 178 wind turbines to Hero Future Energies, supporting India's clean energy goals. The partnership includes collaboration on renewable energy development, battery storage, and green hydrogen. The turbines will generate 2,200 GWh of annual clean energy, manufactured in India by Envision Energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:10 IST
Envision Energy on Monday said it will supply 178 wind turbine generator units to Hero Future Energies as part of an agreement.

''The long-term cooperation envisages for joint development of renewable energy (RE) sector including WTG supply and other areas of decarbonization including BESS (battery energy storage system) and green hydrogen,'' Envision Energy said in a statement.

The framework agreement includes Envision providing 178 units of 'EN 156-3.3 MW' series wind turbine generators (WTGs) to Hero Future Energies that will produce 2,200 GWh units of clean energy annually, the statement said.

RPV Prasad, MD, Envision Energy India, said, ''As part of our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, we assemble nacelles and hubs at our Pune plant, manufacture blades at our Trichy factory and source tower components from approved manufacturers based out of India.'' Envision Energy is a leading green technology company that provides renewable energy solutions for global enterprises, governments, and institutions.

In India, the company has commissioned more than 690 MW of wind projects and has been awarded 7.4 GW orders for EN-156, 3.3 MW WTG model.

