Left Menu

India's sugar exports may cross 80 lac tons, surpassing previous year level: Food Sec

The maximum shipments were undertaken with the help of a government subsidy.The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:47 IST
India's sugar exports may cross 80 lac tons, surpassing previous year level: Food Sec
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar exports are expected to cross 80 lakh tonnes in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year ending September, surpassing the previous year's level, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday.

During the 2020-21 marketing year, the country exported a record 72.3 lakh tonnes of sweetener. The maximum shipments were undertaken with the help of a government subsidy.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Sugar exports this year are being undertaken without the government subsidy.

''We are doing good on the sugar export front. We will go past 80 lakh tonnes this year, crossing even the previous year's level,'' Pandey told reporters.

As per the data maintained by the trade body All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), sugar mills have exported a total of 58.10 lakh tonnes of sugar from October 2021 to April 7 this year.

Of this, 49.60 lakh tonnes of sugar shipments have been exported by sugar mills and merchant exporters directly, and 8.50 lakh tonnes of sugar has been delivered to Indian refineries for refining and export which is considered as deemed export, it said.

India is the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022