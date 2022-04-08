Germany could end Russian oil imports this year - Scholz

Germany might be able to end Russian oil imports this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding that it would take longer for Europe's biggest economy to wean itself off Russian gas.

Speaking during a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Scholz said Germany would continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)