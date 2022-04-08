Germany could end Russian oil imports this year - Scholz
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:08 IST
Germany might be able to end Russian oil imports this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding that it would take longer for Europe's biggest economy to wean itself off Russian gas.
Speaking during a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Scholz said Germany would continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia's invasion.
