Left Menu

Germany could end Russian oil imports this year - Scholz

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:08 IST
Germany could end Russian oil imports this year - Scholz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Germany might be able to end Russian oil imports this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding that it would take longer for Europe's biggest economy to wean itself off Russian gas.

Speaking during a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Scholz said Germany would continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022