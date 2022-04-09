Illegal commercial gas cylinder smuggling racket busted in Gurugram village

The chief minister's flying squad and the food and supplies department Friday busted an illegal commercial gas cylinder smuggling racket at a village here and seized over 400 cylinders, police said. They said 425 cylinders of Bharat and Indane Gas were recovered from a godown in Wazirabad village which was supplied to hotels and dhabas at exorbitant prices. According to the CM flying squad, they got information that an illegal warehouse for commercial gas cylinders was being built at Wazirabad village. A team raided the warehouse and found its operator Pawan Yadav there. He was asked to furnish the permission letter and other documents for keeping the cylinders, but he could not produce anything, the police said. The raiding team then confiscated 198 gas cylinders of 19 kg, 35 kg and 47.5 kg, and 227 empty cylinders, they said, adding gas cylinders were recovered from three pickup jeeps parked in the godown. In total, 425 cylinders, 20 gas filling and emptying nozzles were also recovered, they said. During questioning, the operator said that he works as a business associate of a Bharat Gas distributor. The cylinders kept in the warehouse were used to supply to hotels, dhabas and other places in pickup jeeps. Following the complaint of squad, an FIR has been registered against Pawan Yadav under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and sections 7, 10, 55 of essential food commodities act at Sector 53 police station. He said the police are questioning the accused. ''Wherever information about black marketing is received, raids will be conducted promptly. We appeal to people to provide information about black-marketing. Their name will be kept secret,'' said Inderjeet Yadav, a DSP in the CM flying squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)