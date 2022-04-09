Left Menu

Newly inaugurated Butterfly Garden near Delhi's Singhu border gaining popularity among visitors

The Butterfly Garden that was recently inaugurated by the Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Ishwar Singh in Mamurpur nursery near the Singhu border on Tuesday, has become a popular destination for visitors in Delhi.

ANI | Mamurpur (New Delhi) | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:59 IST
Newly inaugurated Butterfly Garden near Delhi's Singhu border gaining popularity among visitors
The Butterfly Garden at Mamurpur nursery (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Butterfly Garden that was recently inaugurated by the Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Ishwar Singh in Mamurpur nursery near the Singhu border on Tuesday, has become a popular destination for visitors in Delhi. The garden, established by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Delhi educates the visitors about the life cycle of as many as ten different species of butterfly.

"Since it is completely surrounded by the undeveloped colonies, visiting here makes us feel extremely delighted," said Prabhu Panchal, a visitor. Appreciating the administration's efforts to save the endangered species (of butterfly), he also mentioned that his kids have learned about the lives of butterflies and enjoy coming to the garden a lot.

While speaking to ANI, Praveen Kumar, an Animal handler at the butterfly garden put forth the specialties of the garden. "To attract more and more butterflies and visitors to the garden, we have planted different plants in the garden," he said.

The garden remains open for the general public from 5.00 AM to 8.00 AM and 4.00 PM to 7.00 PM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022