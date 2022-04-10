Indian Agricultural officers from seven states on Israel tour to learn new approaches and techniques

Agricultural officers from seven different states of India are on a fifteen-day tour of Israel to learn about new approaches and technologies in the sector that can add more value to the farmers. The 18 agricultural officers from Indo-Israel Centers of Excellence (CoE) are taking part in an extensive state course, “Managing Centres of Excellence: Developing value for farmers”, organised by Mashav Agricultural Training Centre (MATC) in Israel under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project (IIAP), a press release said.

The programme looks to introduce the agricultural officers from partnering states to the organisation, management and challenges of Israel's unique model of regional agricultural Research and Development.

''The course aims to create a framework for discussion and analysis of the current work plans of the CoEs. It will also evaluate the possibilities of implementation and adaptation of new strategies, approaches and technologies, taking into consideration the needs and challenges in the agriculture sector,'' the release said.

The participants have been visiting model CoEs in Israel and learning more about irrigation, fertigation and advanced agricultural technologies since their arrival on March 29th.

The delegation is being led by Israel's Agricultural Attache in New Delhi, Yair Eshel.

“Glad to see Indian officers in Israel learning about Israeli agro-technology. This course will serve as a sustainable platform for sharing Israel’s advanced agricultural knowledge. We hope to continue conducting many such courses in the future that will benefit the farmers of India,” he said.

MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation working with the Foreign Ministry, looks at providing developing countries with the best of Israel’s experience in development and planning and has served as an important arm of the ministry's diplomatic outreach programme.

“As we mark 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations, we are happy to see the resumption of physical activities of Indian officers in Israel in the field of agriculture after a long absence due to the pandemic,'' Rony Yedidia Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of Israel in India was quoted in the release as saying.

''Sharing agricultural technologies is an important element of the partnership between Israel and India. This will provide more scope for both nations to boost our bilateral relations,” she added.

The delegation, drawn from the states of Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Mizoram, will complete the training programme on April 12. There are currently 29 fully operational Centres of Excellence in India providing vital information on emerging technologies in the agriculture sector to boost farmers' yield.

