Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:12 IST
Tatiana Moskalkova Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova confirmed on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday. Moskalkova said that among those exchanged to Russia, there were four employees of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and soldiers.

"Early this morning they landed on the Russian soil," Moskalkova said in an online post.

