Left Menu

Assam: One cattle smuggler killed, another injured in police encounter

One cattle smuggler was killed and another injured during an encounter in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Bilasipara (Assam) | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:27 IST
Assam: One cattle smuggler killed, another injured in police encounter
Visuals of the confiscated vehicle with cattle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One cattle smuggler was killed and another injured during an encounter in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday, police said. The police team of Nayahat outpost on Sunday morning caught the accused after getting a tip-off. In the early hours of Sunday, Police had intercepted a four-wheeler on suspicion of illegal cattle and contraband drugs transportation and asked the vehicle to stop.

"The vehicle didn't respond to the police instructions and tried to flee from the area. The police team also chased the vehicle and firing was started from the vehicle. The police team had also retaliated and two persons in the vehicle were injured. One among the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bilasipara, Birinchi Bora. One cattle smuggler managed to flee from the area and another surrendered. One cow in the vehicle was also killed in the counter firing and another cow was injured.

Later, the police arrested the accused and the injured were shifted to the nearest hospital. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022