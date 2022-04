Assam: One cattle smuggler killed, another injured in police encounter

One cattle smuggler was killed and another injured during an encounter in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday, police said. The police team of Nayahat outpost on Sunday morning caught the accused after getting a tip-off. In the early hours of Sunday, Police had intercepted a four-wheeler on suspicion of illegal cattle and contraband drugs transportation and asked the vehicle to stop.

"The vehicle didn't respond to the police instructions and tried to flee from the area. The police team also chased the vehicle and firing was started from the vehicle. The police team had also retaliated and two persons in the vehicle were injured. One among the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bilasipara, Birinchi Bora. One cattle smuggler managed to flee from the area and another surrendered. One cow in the vehicle was also killed in the counter firing and another cow was injured.

Later, the police arrested the accused and the injured were shifted to the nearest hospital. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

