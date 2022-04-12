Amit Shah calls for collective efforts to make India 'Vishwa Guru'

Noting that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kaal was a period to make stronger efforts for making India 'Vishwa Guru' again, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the younger generation should get information about the sacrifices and resilience of the people who fought for the freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 through the mahotsav. Addressing 'Amrit Samagam', a two-day conference of Culture and Tourism Ministers on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said the sacrifices of freedom fighters should be highlighted and urged states to create some permanent places which inspire people and infuse patriotism in the younger generation.

"Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amrit Kaal, the period till centenary of Independence is a period to make India great, to take India to the top position in the world, to make it vishwa guru. Modiji has this expectation from us. I urge you that under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should create some permanent places which become centres of inspiration. We should create centres in our states which are places of inspiration," he said. In this context, the Home Minister referred to changes made in Red Fort where the museum on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has been opened.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. The Amrit Kaal refers to the 25-year-long lead up to India celebrating the centenary of its Independence in 1947. The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to make a personal resolution in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which will help the country.

The Home Minister said if people take small resolutions, then 130 crore citizens of the country can make the country more powerful and great. "Our new generation should become aware of freedom struggle, heroes of freedom movement should be celebrated. If 130 crore citizens resolve on behalf of Dalits, the poor, those with poor literacy living in villages, this collective contribution of 130 crore resolutions can be a huge step to making the nation great. If 130 crore people do it, then its power will be huge," the minister said.

He said if a child gets associated with the sacrifices made for the freedom struggle, he will remain dedicated to the country's welfare for the entire day and for his entire life. "It is time to connect the coming generation with the occasion," he said. The minister said the country was full of places associated with the freedom struggle and school students should be taken to such places.

"This is how we can involve the students with the freedom movement and enhance their love for the country," he said. The Home Minister said the Prime Minister has also decided to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as Sankalp Varsh.

"The new generation should get to know the sacrifice our freedom fighters made during the period 1857 to 1947. Don't know who will be running government at Centre after 25 years but the nation will be there and nation should move ahead, we should work together for 'Sankalp Yatra' irrespective of party politics," he added. Noting that the country has had many achievements in the 75 years since Independence, he said "perhaps after a generation, such a time comes in one's destiny that we can celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

"We have created many records in all fields with joint efforts, we have been successful in preserving and promoting our history and culture. In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a national celebration and that it should be a multi-purpose celebration," he said. The minister said that gram panchayats, parliament and all government departments should work for the country's progress, "as the 25 years of Amrit Kaal is a period to fulfil this resolve for progress".

He said PM Modi began Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from Kashi Gandhi Ashram on March 12 last year and more than 25,000 programs have been organized across the country. He said the COVID-19 situation has had an impact on the way programmes held earlier but now Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes should be held with public participation.

"During this two-day conference, we have to decide how every village, tehsil, district and state should participate in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, create programmes and make them successful," he said. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is envisioned to be celebrated in five categories - Freedom Struggle, Idea @75, Achievements @75, Action @75 and Resolve @75.

The Home Minister said that history alone cannot give information to the younger generation and many incidents and characters of brave heroes of freedom struggle will have to be brought alive on their psyche to help them closely associate themselves with the struggle for freedom. He referred to 'Mera Gaon, Meri Dharohar' programme which aims to build 6.5 lakh virtual museums across the nation which would be linked with all districts.

The minister said that the Har Ghar Jhanda programme cannot be successful without the participation of state governments and also schools. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and Ajay Bhattwil were present at the event.

Reddy said the government is conducting 'Amrit Samagam' under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to raise public awareness. "We will conduct such programmes regarding Yoga Day and 75 years of India's Independence," he said.

Culture and Tourism ministers and secretaries from all states are taking part in Amrit Samagam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)