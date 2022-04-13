Indian COVID vaccines better than Pfizer, Moderna says Adar Poonawalla

By Shalini Bhardwaj Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday claimed that "Made in India" COVID-19 vaccines have provided more protection against the coronavirus infection than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

Speaking to ANI, the SII CEO said, "The COVID-19 vaccines which have been made in India are providing more protection against the disease than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna." "It's good that vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are not introduced in India, because in countries like US people have taken 2nd and 3rd booster dose and still many are getting infected with Corona but in India, our vaccines have given good protection," Poonawala stated.

On being asked about the export of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, the SII CEO informed that India has exported it to more than 80 countries so far. "We have exported Covishield to more than 80 countries and 10 crore doses so far. Now, the demand for COVID vaccine has been reduced due to declining cases," he added.

He also added that "In some countries where mRNA vaccine was given, many people were hospitalised and cases were reported in those countries because they were not providing good protection against the viral infection." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)