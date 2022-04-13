Left Menu

Indian COVID vaccines better than Pfizer, Moderna says Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday claimed that "Made in India" COVID-19 vaccines have provided more protection against the coronavirus infection than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:25 IST
Indian COVID vaccines better than Pfizer, Moderna says Adar Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Owner, SII (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday claimed that "Made in India" COVID-19 vaccines have provided more protection against the coronavirus infection than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

Speaking to ANI, the SII CEO said, "The COVID-19 vaccines which have been made in India are providing more protection against the disease than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna." "It's good that vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are not introduced in India, because in countries like US people have taken 2nd and 3rd booster dose and still many are getting infected with Corona but in India, our vaccines have given good protection," Poonawala stated.

On being asked about the export of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, the SII CEO informed that India has exported it to more than 80 countries so far. "We have exported Covishield to more than 80 countries and 10 crore doses so far. Now, the demand for COVID vaccine has been reduced due to declining cases," he added.

He also added that "In some countries where mRNA vaccine was given, many people were hospitalised and cases were reported in those countries because they were not providing good protection against the viral infection." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022