CJI Ramana pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

On the 103rd anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, reached the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial to pay his tribute to the martyrs. On his arrival in Amritsar today, he visited Jallianwala Bagh and paid condolences to the people who lost their lives on this day in 1919 in a horrific incident.

He was offered a documentary of the massacre to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of the people against one of the most brutal killings recorded in history. Walking by the corridor, the CJI was accompanied by his family and officials of the state government.

On April 13, 1919, some 50 British Indian army soldiers began shooting at unarmed civilians who were taking part in a peaceful protest against oppressive laws enforced in the Punjab region. The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men.

According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000. Meanwhile, CJI is on a visit to Punjab with his family. He was received by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday with a bouquet during his maiden visit to the state. Punjab CM expressed his gratitude to welcome the CJI in his state and said that the entire state is elated to welcome him. (ANI)

